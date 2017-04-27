BRIEF-Cousins Properties Q1 FFO per share $0.16

April 27 Cousins Properties Inc

* Q1 FFO per share $0.16

* Cousins Properties Inc - funds from operations for q1 were $0.16 per share

* Q1 FFO per share $0.17 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $0.58 to $0.63

* Cousins Properties Inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, company now expects to report ffo in range of $0.58 to $0.63 per share

* Cousins Properties Inc - has also initiated full year 2017 net income guidance in range of $0.41 to $0.49 per share for year ending december 31, 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S