公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Covalon announces $2.6 million private placement and warrant exercise

May 12 Covalon Technologies Ltd:

* Covalon announces $2.6 million private placement and warrant exercise

* Offering comprises approximately 931,121 units at a price of $1.96 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,825,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
