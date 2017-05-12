BRIEF-Covalon announces $2.6 million private placement and warrant exercise

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Covalon Technologies Ltd:
* Covalon announces $2.6 million private placement and warrant exercise
* Offering comprises approximately 931,121 units at a price of $1.96 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,825,000
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project