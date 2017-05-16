版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Covalon engages advisors to pursue strategic acquisitions

May 16 Covalon Technologies Ltd-

* Covalon engages advisors to pursue strategic acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
