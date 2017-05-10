BRIEF-Covenant Transportation Group Q1 earnings per share $0.03

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Covenant Transportation Group Inc :
* Covenant Transportation Group announces unfavorable court decision and impact on previously reported first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Covenant Transportation Group Inc- reviewing its options regarding further appeals.
* Covenant Transportation- increased reserve will result in net loss of about $39 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share for quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit