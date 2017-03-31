BRIEF-Cover-more Group says Court approves Scheme of Arrangement

March 31 Cover-more Group Ltd:

* Expects to lodge copy of court's orders approving scheme with Australian Securities And Investments Commission on 3 April 2017

* It is expected that trading in Cover-More's shares on ASX will be suspended from close of trading on Monday, 3 April 2017

* Court approved scheme of arrangement between Cover-More and shareholders under which Zurich Insurance through unit will acquire all of shares in co