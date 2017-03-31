BRIEF-Cover-more Group says Court approves Scheme of Arrangement

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
March 31 Cover-more Group Ltd:
* Expects to lodge copy of court's orders approving scheme with Australian Securities And Investments Commission on 3 April 2017
* It is expected that trading in Cover-More's shares on ASX will be suspended from close of trading on Monday, 3 April 2017
* Court approved scheme of arrangement between Cover-More and shareholders under which Zurich Insurance through unit will acquire all of shares in co
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).