瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 12:38 BJT

BRIEF-Cover-more updates on deal with Zurich Insurance Company

March 27 Cover-more Group Ltd:

* Shareholders voted in favour of arrangement under which Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, via unit will acquire all of shares on issue in Cover-More Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
