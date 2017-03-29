BRIEF-Cowen and CEFC China announce strategic partnership

March 29 Cowen Group Inc
* Cowen and CEFC China announce strategic partnership
* Cowen Group Inc - CEFC China also agrees to provide $175
million in new debt financing to Cowen
* Says CEFC China enters into agreement to acquire 19.9
percent common equity interest in Cowen for $18.00 per share
* Cowen Group - proceeds of equity investment to be used to
repay Cowen's 8.25 percent senior notes due 2021, fund growth
opportunities at Cowen and its units
* Cowen Group - at closing, CEFC China would have right to
appoint three directors to Cowen's board, bringing total number
of directors to eleven
* Cowen Group Inc - Starr Strategic Partners, Llc served as
financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher Llp served as
legal counsel to Cowen Group
