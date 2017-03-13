版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Cowen Group says as of Feb. 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of AUM about $10.5 bln

March 13 Cowen Group Inc

* Cowen group says as of feb.1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $10.5 billion, down of about $0.05 billion since january 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nhdiMy) Further company coverage:
