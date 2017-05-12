版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-CP reaches tentative deal with Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division

May 12 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP, TCRC-MWED reach tentative, five-year agreement

* Canadian pacific- Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance Of Way Employees Division today announced have reached a tentative five-year agreement

* Details of agreement will be presented to TCRC-MWED for ratification by union's leadership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐