BRIEF-CP reaches tentative deal with Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division

BRIEF-Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
May 12 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:
* CP, TCRC-MWED reach tentative, five-year agreement
* Canadian pacific- Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance Of Way Employees Division today announced have reached a tentative five-year agreement
* Details of agreement will be presented to TCRC-MWED for ratification by union's leadership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, June 20 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange is asking U.S. securities regulators for permission to list a new set of exchange-traded funds that aim to quadruple the performance of the market, a filing this week showed.