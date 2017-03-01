BRIEF-CPI Card Group Q4 loss per share $0.07 from cont ops

March 1 CPI Card Group Inc:

* CPI Card Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $67.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CPI Card Group - for 2017, expect U.S. Debit and credit migration from magnetic stripe cards to EMV cards to continue, but at lower volumes

* CPI Card Group Inc - sees 2017 net sales between $315 million and $340 million

* CPI Card Group Inc - sees FY gaap earnings per share between $0.22 and $0.32

* CPI Card Group Inc - sees FY adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.35 and $0.46

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $333.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S