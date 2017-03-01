BRIEF-CPI Card Group Q4 loss per share $0.07 from cont ops

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 CPI Card Group Inc:
* CPI Card Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $67.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CPI Card Group - for 2017, expect U.S. Debit and credit migration from magnetic stripe cards to EMV cards to continue, but at lower volumes
* CPI Card Group Inc - sees 2017 net sales between $315 million and $340 million
* CPI Card Group Inc - sees FY gaap earnings per share between $0.22 and $0.32
* CPI Card Group Inc - sees FY adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.35 and $0.46
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $333.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.