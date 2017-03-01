BRIEF-CRA International Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 CRA International Inc:
* Charles River Associates (CRA) announces fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Cra International Inc qtrly GAAP and non-GAAP revenue up 9.8pct and 11.2pct, respectively, year over year to $79.6 million
* CRA International Inc - expects FY 2017 non-gaap revenue in range of $350 million to $360 million
* Cra international inc sees fy 2017 non-gaap adjusted ebitda margin in range of 15.8pct to 16.6pct
* Q4 revenue view $79.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $350.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.