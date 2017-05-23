BRIEF-Cracker Barrel reports Q3 earnings per share $1.95

May 23 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
:
* Cracker Barrel reports results for third quarter fiscal
2017, raises full-year earnings guidance, increases quarterly
dividend and declares special dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $1.95
* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.20
* Q3 revenue $700.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $713.1
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.25 to $8.35
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $2.95 billion
* Qtrly comparable store restaurant sales decreased 0.4pct
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - board of directors
declared a special dividend of $3.50 per share on company's
common stock
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - board of directors
increased quarterly dividend to $1.20 per share on company's
common stock, a 4.3pct increase
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - company now expects
2017 comparable store restaurant sales of between flat and
0.5pct
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.23, revenue view $2.96
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: