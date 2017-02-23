版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance Inc reschedules Q4 and Full Year 2016 investor conference call

Feb 23 Craft Brew Alliance Inc:

* Craft Brew Alliance Inc says reschedules Q4 and full year 2016 investor conference call and form 10-k filing to March 13, 2017

* Craft Brew Alliance Inc says allowing more time for independent audit in light of changes in its contractual relationship with Anheuser-Busch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
