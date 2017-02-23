BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance Inc reschedules Q4 and Full Year 2016 investor conference call

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Craft Brew Alliance Inc:
* Craft Brew Alliance Inc says reschedules Q4 and full year 2016 investor conference call and form 10-k filing to March 13, 2017
* Craft Brew Alliance Inc says allowing more time for independent audit in light of changes in its contractual relationship with Anheuser-Busch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.