2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Crane Co. elects new director

April 24 Crane Co:

* Crane Co. elects new director

* Crane Co - announced that its board of directors has elected Charles Mcclure, Jr. as a director of Crane Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
