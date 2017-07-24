FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crane Co Q2 earnings per share $1.14
2017年7月24日 / 晚上9点09分 / 1 小时内

BRIEF-Crane Co Q2 earnings per share $1.14

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Crane Co:

* Crane Co. reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.17 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.14

* Q2 sales $703 million versus I/B/E/S view $702 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.35 to $4.55 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.31 to $4.51 including items

* Says fluid handling order backlog was $259 million at june 30, 2017 compared to $228 million at december 31, 2016, and $246 million at june 30, 2016

* Qtrly aerospace & electronics order backlog was $328 million at june 30, 2017, compared to $353 million at december 31, 2016, and $436 million at june 30, 2016

* Re-Affirming FY 2017 adjusted eps guidance of $4.35-$4.55

* Excluding special items, q2 2017 earnings per diluted share were $1.17, compared to $1.21 per share in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

