BRIEF-Crawford & Co expetcs FY 2017 earnings per share $0.63-$0.73

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Crawford & Co
* Crawford & Company reports substantially improved 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.73
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion
* Qtrly revenues before reimbursements of $272.4 million, compared with $284.9 million for 2015 period
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for Crd-A
* Crawford & Co - company expects to incur restructuring and special charges in 2017 totaling approximately $13.0 million pretax.
* Crawford & Co - qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.14 for Crd-A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing