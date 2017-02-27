BRIEF-Crawford & Co expetcs FY 2017 earnings per share $0.63-$0.73

Feb 27 Crawford & Co

* Crawford & Company reports substantially improved 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.73

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion

* Qtrly revenues before reimbursements of $272.4 million, compared with $284.9 million for 2015 period

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for Crd-A

* Crawford & Co - company expects to incur restructuring and special charges in 2017 totaling approximately $13.0 million pretax.

* Crawford & Co - qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.14 for Crd-A