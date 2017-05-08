版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14

May 8 Crawford & Co-

* Crawford & Company reports 2017 first quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crawford & Co - qtrly revenues before reimbursements of $267.3 million, compared with $277.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $281.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crawford & Co - implemented a cost reduction plan to remove at least $20.0 million in annualized costs

* Crawford & Co - reaffirms guidance for 2017

* Crawford - for remainder of 2017, expect benefit to be at least $10.0 million from cost savings and this is reflected in guidance that co has reaffirmed

* Crawford & Co - will incur a restructuring charge of approximately $8.0 million in 2017 q2

* Crawford & Co - recorded restructuring and special charges of $0.6 million and $2.4 million in 2017 and 2016 first quarters, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐