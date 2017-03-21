BRIEF-Crealogix Holding H1 EBITDA at CHF 4.1 mln

March 21 Crealogix Holding AG:

* H1 sales mounted by 28%, with net sales increasing to 35.8 million Swiss francs ($35.85 million)

* H1 EBITDA improved to 4.1 million francs

* H1 income from licence agreements rose by 48% from 11.9 to 17.6 million francs

* Group confirmed its targets for entire financial year 2016/2017 ($1 = 0.9987 Swiss francs)