2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Crede CG III Ltd dismisses claims in lawsuit against 22nd century

Feb 22 22nd Century Group Inc

* Crede dismisses claims in lawsuit against 22nd century

* Says that Crede CG III, Ltd Has dismissed claims against company in on-going litigation related to a terminated china joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
