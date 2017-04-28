BRIEF-Credit acceptance announces extension of revolving secured warehouse facility

April 28 Credit Acceptance Corp-

* Credit Acceptance announces increase and extension of revolving secured warehouse facility

* Credit Acceptance Corp - increased amount of one of our revolving secured warehouse facilities from $75.0 million to $100.0 million

* Credit Acceptance Corp - extended maturity of facility from april 30, 2018 to April 30, 2020

* Credit Acceptance Corp - interest rate on borrowings under facility has been increased from libor plus 200 basis points to libor plus 225 basis points