BRIEF-Credit acceptance announces extension of revolving secured warehouse facility

BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 pct stake by Aceville in Flipkart
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
April 28 Credit Acceptance Corp-
* Credit Acceptance announces increase and extension of revolving secured warehouse facility
* Credit Acceptance Corp - increased amount of one of our revolving secured warehouse facilities from $75.0 million to $100.0 million
* Credit Acceptance Corp - extended maturity of facility from april 30, 2018 to April 30, 2020
* Credit Acceptance Corp - interest rate on borrowings under facility has been increased from libor plus 200 basis points to libor plus 225 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.