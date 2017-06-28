BRIEF-Credit Acceptance announces modifications to revolving secured line of credit facility

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Credit Acceptance Corp
* Credit Acceptance announces modifications to revolving secured line of credit facility
* Extended maturity of revolving secured line of credit facility from june 22, 2019 to june 22, 2020
* Credit Acceptance - increased amount of facility from $310.0 million to $345.0 million until june 22, 2019, when amount of facility will decrease to $300.0 million
* Credit Acceptance Corp - as of june 28, 2017, co did not have a balance outstanding under facility
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space