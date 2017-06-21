版本:
2017年 6月 22日

BRIEF-Credit agreement amendment reduces Six Flags' borrowing costs

June 21 Six Flags Entertainment Corp

* Credit agreement amendment reduces Six Flags' borrowing costs

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp says its bank lenders have approved a reduction to borrowing rate on company's $545 million term loan B credit facility

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - ‍excluding cost of transaction, lower borrowing rate will save company approximately $1.4 million annually in interest costs​

* Six Flags Entertainment - overall borrowing rate reduced by one-quarter of one percent, moving from a rate of LIBOR plus 2.25 percent to a rate of LIBOR plus 2.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
