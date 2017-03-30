版本:
BRIEF-Credit Suisse AG announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its Csls Etns

March 30 Credit Suisse Ag

* Credit Suisse Ag announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its CSLS ETNS

* Credit Suisse - action does not affect an investor's ability to offer etns to Credit Suisse Ag for repurchase as described in pricing supplement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
