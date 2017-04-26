BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO: Always knew IPO had downsides, not ideal - CNBC

BRIEF-Glencore says would prefer to grow business through acquisitions
* Prefers to build through acquisitions, not interested in getting into new commodities not already in
April 26 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* CEO Tidjane Thiam says always knew partial IPO of Swiss unit had downsides, was dilutive and not ideal - CNBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
May 24 Mining and commodities trading group Glencore Plc would prefer to grow its business through acquisitions rather than greenfield investment, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
