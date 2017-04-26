版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO: Always knew IPO had downsides, not ideal - CNBC

April 26 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* CEO Tidjane Thiam says always knew partial IPO of Swiss unit had downsides, was dilutive and not ideal - CNBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
