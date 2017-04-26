版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 16:52 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says rights offering last step in capital raising plans

April 26 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* CEO says rights offering is last step in capital raising plans -media call

* CEO says we’re confident that leading shareholders will take up their right in rights offering

* CEO says M&A not an option at the moment

* CEO, asked about suggestion he could resign if compensation blocked by shareholders at AGM, says I'm here and i'm doing my job Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
