July 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse

* CFO says aiming for loss in 2019 of less than 800 million SFR at strategic resolution unit

* CEO says should probably expect something on brexit planning by the end, but don’t hold us to that timing

* CEO says we like our strategy, we're not about to change it