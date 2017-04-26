版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 15:55 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says still have around 900 mln of restructuring costs

April 26 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* CEO says still have around 900 million of restructuring costs - analyst call

* CFO says cost associated with capital raise roughly half that of IPO of swiss unit, expect to avoid increase in operating cost which would have come from swiss IPO

* CFO says it is likely that we will look to increase clearing and transaction services in EU outside UK, haven’t made final decision on relocation

* CEO, asked about tax evasion case, says there could be some cases where people misled us or people did things wrong, cooperating with authorities Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
