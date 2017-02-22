BRIEF-Cree Inc says will be reintegrating Wolfspeed business into Cree

Feb 22 Cree Inc

* Cree Inc says will be reintegrating Wolfspeed business into Cree

* Cree says will be eliminating Wolfspeed executive-level positions created in connection with originally planned initial public offering of Wolfspeed

* Cree says Franco Plastina, Cree's executive vice president - Power and RF, and CEO of Wolfspeed business unit, has stepped down from those positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: