版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities

June 26 Crescent Point Energy Corp-

* Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities

* Crescent Point Energy-‍has renewed its unsecured, covenant-based credit facilities totaling $3.6 billion, with a maturity date extension to June 10, 2020​

* Crescent Point Energy- at June 26, crescent point is estimated to have an unutilized credit capacity of about $1.5 billion with no material near-term debt maturities

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - under terms of syndicated unsecured credit facility, co maintains ability to increase credit capacity by up to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐