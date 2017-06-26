版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities

June 26 Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
