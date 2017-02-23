BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy reports qtrly adj. earnings per share $0.18

Feb 23 Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Crescent point announces year-end 2016 results, exceeds annual production guidance and replaces 137 percent of production at $7.02 per boe finding & development costs

* Forecast exit to exit production growth of approximately 10 percent per share in 2017

* Crescent Point Energy - in 2017, plans to drill about 670 net wells,generate annual average production of 172,000 boe/d with an exit rate of 183,000 boe/d

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - currently outperforming its Q1 guidance of 170,000 boe/d

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - plans to revisit its annual production guidance following spring break-up

* Qtrly funds flow from operations totaled $422.0 million, or $0.77 per share

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - crescent point achieved average production of 165,097 boe/d in q4 2016

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - guidance for 2017 total capital expenditures $1,450 million

* Crescent Point Energy Corp qtrly gaap loss per share $0.94; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.18