BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces agreement with Taro Pharmaceuticals for Pliaglis

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Crescita Therapeutics Inc
* Crescita Therapeutics announces agreement with Taro Pharmaceuticals for Pliaglis
* Crescita Therapeutics - entered development and commercialization license agreement with Taro Pharmaceuticals, unit of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
* Crescita Therapeutics - under terms of agreement, Crescita has granted Taro exclusive license to rights to sell and distribute Pliaglis in U.S. market
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - in consideration of rights granted under agreement taro will make an upfront, non-dilutive payment of US$2.0 million to Crescita
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - under deal Taro will also make up to US$5.75 million in non-dilutive development and sales milestone payments to Crescita
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - in addition, Crescita and Taro have entered into a fee-for-service development agreement
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Crescita retains all rights to Pliaglis in Canada and Mexico
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - fee-for-service development with Taro wherein co to provide services related to development of Pliaglis and enhanced formulation
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - co to receive fees related to fee-for service development based on services performed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.