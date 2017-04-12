版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces the appointment of a new president

April 12 Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics™ announces the appointment of a new president

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc- Dan Chicoine will continue as Crescita's executive chairman & interim chief executive officer

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Appointment of Serge Verreault as president of company effective April 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
