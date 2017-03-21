版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics says signed a license agreement with a U.S.-based dermatological contract research company

March 21 Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - signed an exclusive license agreement with a U.S.-based, major dermatological contract research company

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc says licensee will be responsible for developing up to three dermatological products

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - licensee will oversee and fund cost of all development activities until commercialization partner for products are secured

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Crescita is entitled to a share of royalties and other consideration received by licensee from partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐