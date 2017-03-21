BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics says signed a license agreement with a U.S.-based dermatological contract research company

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Crescita Therapeutics Inc
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - signed an exclusive license agreement with a U.S.-based, major dermatological contract research company
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc says licensee will be responsible for developing up to three dermatological products
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - licensee will oversee and fund cost of all development activities until commercialization partner for products are secured
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Crescita is entitled to a share of royalties and other consideration received by licensee from partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock