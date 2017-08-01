FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results
2017年8月1日

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners lp

* Crestwood announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results and increases full-year 2017 guidance

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP says Q2 2017 net income of $0.3 million, compared to a net loss of $37.1 million in Q2 2016

* Crestwood equity partners - increasing its earnings guidance for full-year 2017 by almost 5% and continues to be positioned to resume distribution growth in 2018

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $380 million to $400 million

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP qtrly total revenues $850.3 million versus $601.9 million

* Sees FY distributable cash flow of $210 million to $230 million

* FY growth project capital spending and joint venture contributions unchanged in range of $225 million to $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

