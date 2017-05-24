版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV

May 24 Crestwood Equity Partners Lp

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP says under terms of transaction, joint venture will continue to be owned 50% by crestwood and 50% by first reserve

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - Orla plant will offer full liquids handling and multiple residue and NGL interconnects

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - initial project capital for orla expansion expected to be about $170 million with an in-service date in second half of 2018

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - JV will own all of co's delaware basin assets, including nautilus gas gathering system, willow lake gas gathering, processing system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐