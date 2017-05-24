BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Crestwood Equity Partners Lp
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP says under terms of transaction, joint venture will continue to be owned 50% by crestwood and 50% by first reserve
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - Orla plant will offer full liquids handling and multiple residue and NGL interconnects
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - initial project capital for orla expansion expected to be about $170 million with an in-service date in second half of 2018
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - JV will own all of co's delaware basin assets, including nautilus gas gathering system, willow lake gas gathering, processing system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.