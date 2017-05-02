BRIEF-Crestwood reports qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $0.62

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Crestwood Equity Partners Lp:
* Crestwood announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results; new bakken expansion projects to support record arrow volumes; delaware permian nautilus gathering system on-track for early in-service date
* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp - Crestwood's revised FY 2017 net growth capital budget is expected to be $225 million to $250 million
* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $0.62
* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp qtrly total revenues $828.1 million versus $536.0 million
* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp- Crestwood remains confident in previously provided fy 2017 guidance ranges for adjusted ebitda and distributable cash flow
* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp - expects current capital projects to begin generating meaningful cash flow contributions beginning in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.