BRIEF-Crestwood reports qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $0.62

* Crestwood announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results; new bakken expansion projects to support record arrow volumes; delaware permian nautilus gathering system on-track for early in-service date

* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp - Crestwood's revised FY 2017 net growth capital budget is expected to be $225 million to $250 million

* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $0.62

* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp qtrly total revenues $828.1 million versus $536.0 million

* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp- Crestwood remains confident in previously provided fy 2017 guidance ranges for adjusted ebitda and distributable cash flow

* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp - expects current capital projects to begin generating meaningful cash flow contributions beginning in 2018