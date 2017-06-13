BRIEF-Crew Energy announces temporary outage at Montney facility

June 13 Crew Energy Inc-
* Crew Energy announces alliance pipeline force majeure
causes temporary suspension of Montney production
* Crew Energy Inc - previously announced q2 2017 production
guidance of 20,000 to 21,000 boe per day will be impacted
* Crew Energy -informed by alliance pipeline limited
partnership that it has detected slope movement in vicinity of
its pipeline system near wapiti river
* Crew Energy-q2 production guidance to be impacted by
average of 200 boe per day for each day crew's alliance service
is unavailable
* Crew Energy -alliance will be required to reduce system
operating pressure at this location for duration of work
* Crew Energy - based on alliance's expectation of a three
to five day outage, q2 production is expected to be impacted by
about 600 to 1,000 boe per day
* Crew Energy Inc - maintains full year guidance of 24,000
to 26,000 boe per day
* Crew Energy - currently has three drilling rigs at work in
northeast b.c., an inventory of 19 drilled and uncompleted wells
and one frac spread at work
* Crew Energy - work at location will cause reduction in
firm transportation service capability and zero flow
restrictions at certain receipt points
* Crew Energy Inc - proceeding with tie-in of its expanded
120 mmcf per day west septimus gas processing facility into
transcanada pipeline system
* Crew Energy Inc - work on tie-in of west septimus gas
processing facility expected to commence in fall of 2017 and
conclude by april of 2018
