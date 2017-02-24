BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Crew Energy Inc:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
* Entered into an underwriting agreement to sell C$300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior unsecured notes due March 14, 2024
* Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of company's existing 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020
* Excess proceeds will be used for a non-permanent repayment of current indebtedness under Crew's existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock