版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 02:50 BJT

BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering

Feb 24 Crew Energy Inc:

* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering

* Entered into an underwriting agreement to sell C$300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior unsecured notes due March 14, 2024

* Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of company's existing 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Excess proceeds will be used for a non-permanent repayment of current indebtedness under Crew's existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐