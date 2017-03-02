BRIEF-Crew Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.19

March 3 Crew Energy Inc
* Crew Energy Inc announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial and operating results
* Q4 FFO per share C$0.19
* 2017 annual production is anticipated to range between
25,000 and 27,000 boe per day
* Crew Energy Inc - for 2017, crew's total natural gas
hedged position is approximately 48% of forecast 2017 gas sales
* Crew Energy -$200 million capital budget for 2017
anticipates drilling 28 new montney wells, completing 39 wells,
finalizing west septimus facility expansion in q4
* 2017 exit production is expected to be greater than 30,000
boe per day
* Crew Energy Inc - for liquids, have about 43% of 2017
light oil and natural gas liquids sales hedged at an average
price of cdn$68.17 per bbl
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: