BRIEF-CRH announces any and all cash tender offer by Crh America

May 2 Crh Plc

* CRH announces any and all cash tender offer by Crh America

* Cash tender offer by its wholly owned unit, Crh America with respect to any and all of its outstanding 8.125 pct notes due 2018 issued by Crh America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
