BRIEF-CRH increases credit facility to $100 million

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 CRH Medical Corp
* CRH increases credit facility to US$100 million to fund additional growth and retire crown debt
* CRH Medical Corp - announces that it has increased its credit facility with syndicate of lenders led by bank of nova scotia
* CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities increase amount of available credit from us$55 million to us$100 million
* CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities now consist of a us$75 million revolving credit facility and a us$25 million term facility
* CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities also reduce interest rate and standby fees payable by CRH
* CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities mature on June 26, 2020
* CRH Medical Corp - new term facility will be repaid in quarterly installments of 2.5% of initial principal amount, with a balloon payment due upon maturity
* CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities will provide funds required to finance acquisitions expected to close the year
* CRH Medical - new credit facilities provide access to uncommitted accordion facility that would increase amount of revolving credit facilities available to co by $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)