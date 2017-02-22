版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp reports Q4 total revenue $25.8 million

Feb 22 Crh Medical Corp

* Announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Qtrly total revenue $25.8 million versus $13.9 million

* As at december 31, 2016, company had $9.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $3.6 million at end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
