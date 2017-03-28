版本:
BRIEF-CRISPR Therapeutics announces European patent for CRISPR/Cas gene editing

March 28 Crispr Therapeutics AG:

* CRISPR Therapeutics announces European patent for CRISPR/Cas gene editing

* CRISPR Therapeutics - patent to include CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing compositions for use in any non-cellular and cellular setting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
