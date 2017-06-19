版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-CRISPR Therapeutics announces patent for CRISPR/CAS genome editing in china

June 19 CRISPR Therapeutics AG:

* CRISPR Therapeutics announces patent for CRISPR/CAS genome editing in China

* CRISPR Therapeutics AG - China's state intellectual property office granted a patent broadly covering CRISPR's in-licensed gene editing technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
