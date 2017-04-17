BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics, Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio

April 17 Crispr Therapeutics Ag
* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce
exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio
* Crispr Therapeutics - under agreement, Stridebio will use
proprietary platform to develop AAV vectors with improved
properties
* Crispr Therapeutics - co, Casebia will have option to
exclusively license aav vectors with desired properties for use
in their in Vivo gene-editing programs
* Stridebio will receive development funding, milestones and
royalties on licensed vectors
* Stridebio will retain certain rights to use Novel aav
vectors for gene therapy applications
