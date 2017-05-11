BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics Q1 shr loss $0.54

May 11 Crispr Therapeutics AG
* Crispr therapeutics reports financial results for the
three months ended march 31, 2017 and provides business update
* Crispr Therapeutics AG - as of march 31, 2017, Crispr
therapeutics had $288.9 million in cash as compared to $315.5
million in cash as of December 31, 2016
* Crispr therapeutics-expects existing cash resources
sufficient to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure
requirements for at least next 2 years
* Crispr Therapeutics AG qtrly loss per share $0.54
* Crispr Therapeutics AG qtrly collaboration revenue was
$2.7 million, compared to $0.5 million
* Crispr Therapeutics AG qtrly research and development
expense was $14.8 million, compared to $6.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Crispr Therapeutics AG - lead program in
hemoglobinopathies remains on track with CTA submission expected
late in 2017
