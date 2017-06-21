BRIEF-Criteo appoints Siddharth Dabhade as general manager India

June 21 Criteo Sa
* Appoints Siddharth Dabhade as general manager India
Source text: [Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the performance marketing
technology company, today officially announced the appointment
of Siddharth Dabhade as General Manager India, to lead the
growth of the company's fastest growing market. Siddharth will
provide strategic direction and further accelerate the growth of
Criteo's India business, with a portfolio of customers that
currently includes Flipkart, Shopclues, ABO, Nykaa, Urban
Ladder, MakeMyTrip, Yatra, GoiBibo and other leading e-commerce
and online travel companies.]
