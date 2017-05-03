BRIEF-Criteo Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Criteo Sa:
* Criteo reports strong results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 28 to 31 percent
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $209 million to $213 million
* Qtrly revenue increased 29% (or 30% at constant currency) to $517 million.
* Criteo sa qtrly revenue ex-tac, grew 29% (or 30% at constant currency) to $210 million
* Criteo sa - expect q2 2017 adjusted ebitda to be between $44 million and $48 million
* Criteo sa - expect fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda margin as a percentage of revenue ex-tac to increase between 0 basis points and 50 basis points
* Criteo sa - expect fiscal year 2017 revenue ex-tac growth to be between 28% and 31% at constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.