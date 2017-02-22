BRIEF-Criteo reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.84/shr

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Criteo SA
* Criteo reports strong results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.84
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Criteo SA - Q4 revenue grew 43 percent, or 43 percent at constant currency, to $567 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 27 to 31 percent
* FY 2017 revenue view $912.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $200 million to $205 million
* Q1 revenue view $213.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Criteo SA - Expect Q1 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be between $47 million and $52 million
* Criteo SA - Expect 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue ex-tac to increase between 0 basis point and 50 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.